CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $37.70

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.70, but opened at $34.50. CEVA shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 1,036 shares traded.

CEVA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $761.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $450,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.