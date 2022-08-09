Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,606 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000. Marriott International accounts for about 2.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,758,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.19. 23,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,574. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.