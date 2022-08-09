Charles Noel O’sullivan Sells 20,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,011,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,526,761.
Charles Noel O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 4th, Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$15,400.00.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance
HME stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,925. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
