Charles Noel O’sullivan Sells 20,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,011,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,526,761.

Charles Noel O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$15,400.00.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

HME stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,925. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy ( CVE:HME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

