Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 34,974 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,974 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

VZ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. 140,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,829,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.