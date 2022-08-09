Chia Network Hits Market Capitalization of $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

