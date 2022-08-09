Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00005685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $42.19 million and approximately $125,347.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068706 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

