China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 110762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.9224 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

