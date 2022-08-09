Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $51.28 million and approximately $452,759.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $72.21 or 0.00312715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,092.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00128653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

