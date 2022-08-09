CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Issues Earnings Results

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CinCor Pharma stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 392,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

