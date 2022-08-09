Citigroup Boosts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $12.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Manitowoc Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

