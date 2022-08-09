Citigroup Boosts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $410.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup to $410.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $353.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,915. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.89.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 299,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $88,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

