Citigroup Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Neutral

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Shares of CE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,826. Celanese has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.11.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

