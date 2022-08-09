Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE C traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. 249,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,384,582. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

