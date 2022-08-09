Citigroup Raises Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $10.50

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.
Denny’s Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $556.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.40.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
