Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.59. 6,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,410. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $137,449,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $57,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 237,529 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.