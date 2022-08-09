Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.4 %

Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -240.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $6,564,697.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,433,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,977,305.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,450,000 after buying an additional 1,467,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

