Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.01. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 113,285 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 17.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

