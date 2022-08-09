Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Clovis Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,730. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $182.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clovis Oncology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 849,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

