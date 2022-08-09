CM Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Femasys were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Femasys by 26.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 86,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Femasys during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. 10,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,141. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -1.32. Femasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Femasys Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Femasys

(Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.