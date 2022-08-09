CM Management LLC Grows Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

