CM Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 945.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 114,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

CLPT traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 91.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

