CM Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. ImmunoGen accounts for about 1.8% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ImmunoGen worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $1,446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 235,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 151,183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 71,084 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 57,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

