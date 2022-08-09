CM Management LLC Has $819,000 Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CM Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

