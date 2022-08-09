CM Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

