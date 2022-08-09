CM Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bright Health Group worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 13,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.43. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

