CM Management LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

CM Management LLC boosted its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alico makes up 5.7% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 2.39% of Alico worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALCO. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alico in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alico by 18.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alico

In other Alico news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alico Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $243.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.58. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is presently 46.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

