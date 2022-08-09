Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

COHU traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,961. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,120 shares of company stock worth $490,460. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cohu by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

