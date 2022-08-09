Coldstack Achieves Market Cap of $208,666.04 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $208,666.04 and approximately $243,706.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

