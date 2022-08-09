Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.9 %

BAX opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

