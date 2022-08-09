Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,715,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

