Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.5 %

ENB stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.