Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 760 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,904,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $192.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.86 and its 200 day moving average is $189.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.