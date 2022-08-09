Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 1,399 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

V stock opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $242.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.32 and a 200-day moving average of $210.47. The company has a market capitalization of $403.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.