Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 407 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 142,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

