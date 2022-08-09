Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 443 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,490,000 after buying an additional 206,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

