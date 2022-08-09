Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 65 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $696.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $633.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

