Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 852 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

