Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

STK stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

