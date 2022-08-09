Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance
STK stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
