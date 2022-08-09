Commerce Bank Purchases 5,464 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

