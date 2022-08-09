Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.