Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHCT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CHCT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

