Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHCT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
CHCT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $50.18.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
