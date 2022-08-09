Comparing Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) & Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nissan Motor and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $75.04 billion 0.20 $1.92 billion $0.65 11.85 Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.27 $16.80 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 1.73% 3.02% 0.91% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Nissan Motor and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nissan Motor and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 2 0 2 0 2.00 Stellantis 0 5 7 0 2.58

Stellantis has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.48%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellantis beats Nissan Motor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Rating)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Stellantis

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

