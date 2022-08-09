Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,894,000 after purchasing an additional 747,995 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,592,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 246,015 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 939,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 695,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.26.

