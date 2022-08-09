Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 433 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 78,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

