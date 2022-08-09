CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($68.88) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 1st.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at €43.60 ($44.49) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.17. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 52 week high of €82.80 ($84.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

