Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

