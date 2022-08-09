Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 4,849 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.

