Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Conformis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Conformis

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conformis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.