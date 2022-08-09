ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.26. The stock had a trading volume of 70,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

