ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,231. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.